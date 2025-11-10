Monopar Therapeutics Unveils Promising Phase 2 Study Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Monopar Therapeutics Inc ( (MNPR) ).

On November 9, 2025, Monopar Therapeutics presented new data from the Phase 2 ALXN1840-WD-204 copper balance study at The Liver Meeting® 2025. The study showed that ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) led to rapid and sustained improvement in daily copper balance in Wilson disease patients, primarily through increased fecal copper excretion, marking a significant advancement in treatment options for this condition.

Spark’s Take on MNPR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MNPR is a Neutral.

Monopar’s overall stock score is primarily affected by its financial performance challenges, such as negative cash flows and lack of revenue. However, the strong cash position and debt-free status provide some stability. The technical indicators show neutral market sentiment, while the new CFO appointment brings a positive strategic outlook. The valuation reflects typical biotech hurdles with a negative P/E ratio.

More about Monopar Therapeutics Inc

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company is involved in late-stage development of ALXN1840 for Wilson disease and has radiopharmaceutical programs including MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, as well as MNPR-101-Lu and MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers.

Average Trading Volume: 76,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $583.2M

