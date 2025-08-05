Monks Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) is now available.

Monks Investment Trust PLC announced the purchase of 350,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,358.96p each, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue and provides shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interests under FCA rules, potentially impacting shareholder notifications and transparency.

Spark’s Take on GB:MNKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNKS is a Outperform.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MNKS stock, click here.

More about Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP

Monks Investment Trust PLC is a company involved in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of investments. It primarily deals with the acquisition and management of securities to provide returns for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 373,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of MNKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue