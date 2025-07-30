Monks Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) has provided an announcement.

Monks Investment Trust PLC announced the purchase of 390,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,350.25p, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue, now standing at 183,226,666, which shareholders can use as a reference for regulatory notifications under the FCA’s rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNKS is a Outperform.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

Monks Investment Trust PLC operates within the investment management industry, focusing on providing investment trust services. It is involved in acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of investments to generate returns for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 350,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

