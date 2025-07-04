Monks Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) has shared an announcement.

Monks Investment Trust PLC announced the repurchase of 80,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,300.67p per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction impacts the total number of shares in issue, which now stands at 184,695,666, and is relevant for shareholders in calculating their interests under FCA rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:MNKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNKS is a Outperform.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

More about Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP

Monks Investment Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company is known for managing a diverse portfolio of investments, catering to a wide range of stakeholders seeking growth and income through strategic asset allocation.

Average Trading Volume: 367,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

