Monks Investment Trust Announces Share Repurchase

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ).

Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 200,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,323.88p each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction is part of the company’s efforts to manage its share capital and may influence shareholder calculations regarding interest disclosure under FCA rules.

More about Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP

Monks Investment Trust PLC is an investment company focused on generating long-term capital growth for its shareholders. It operates primarily in the investment management industry, offering a diversified portfolio of securities across global markets.

YTD Price Performance: 4.59%

Average Trading Volume: 423,643

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For a thorough assessment of MNKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.