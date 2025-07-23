Monks Investment Trust Acquires Own Shares to Hold in Treasury

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) is now available.

Monks Investment Trust PLC announced the purchase of 84,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,321.87p per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction impacts the total number of shares in issue, now standing at 184,506,666, and may affect shareholder calculations under FCA’s rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:MNKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNKS is a Outperform.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

More about Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP

Monks Investment Trust PLC operates in the investment management industry, focusing on acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of securities to generate returns for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 348,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

