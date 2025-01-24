Monks Investment Trust Acquires 600,000 Ordinary Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ).

Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 600,000 of its own Ordinary Shares at a price of 1,331.95p, which will be held in Treasury. This action impacts the total shares in issue, now reduced to 194,985,666, and shareholders may need to reassess their holdings under the FCA’s rules for disclosure and transparency.

More about Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP

Monks Investment Trust PLC operates within the investment management industry, focusing primarily on the acquisition and management of a diverse portfolio of securities. It aims to generate capital growth by investing in various asset classes, with a market focus on long-term investment opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: 4.91%

Average Trading Volume: 437,492

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

For detailed information about MNKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.