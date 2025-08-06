Monks Investment Trust Acquires 310,000 Shares for Treasury

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) has provided an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC, managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Limited, has announced the acquisition of 310,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,359.24p per share, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue, now at 181,891,666, and may impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company as per FCA’s rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNKS is a Outperform.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

More about Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP

Average Trading Volume: 385,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

