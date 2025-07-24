Mongolia Energy Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting and Share Issuance Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mongolia Energy ( (HK:0276) ) has provided an update.

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced its annual general meeting to be held on August 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address standard business matters such as reviewing financial statements, re-electing directors, and appointing auditors. Additionally, a resolution will be considered to authorize the directors to allot and issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Mongolia Energy

Average Trading Volume: 202,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$127.9M

