MoneyMax Financial Services Expands Note Program with New Issuance

An announcement from MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. ( (SG:5WJ) ) is now available.

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. has announced the issuance of S$30,000,000 in fixed rate notes due 2028, as part of its S$500,000,000 multicurrency medium-term note program. This issuance, guaranteed by MoneyMax Financial Services and managed by DBS Bank Ltd., is set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and market presence.

More about MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd.

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates in the financial services industry. The company offers a range of financial products and services, with a focus on multicurrency medium-term note programs through its subsidiary, MoneyMax Treasure Pte. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 492,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$367.1M

