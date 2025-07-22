Money Forward and SMBC Group Finalize Joint Venture Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Money Forward ( (JP:3994) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Money Forward, Inc. has signed a final agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to form a joint venture, marking a significant step in their digital banking and BaaS initiatives. This partnership involves the establishment of a new subsidiary, SMF Inc., which will transition into a joint venture company, equally owned by Money Forward and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, potentially enhancing their market positioning and operational capabilities in the financial technology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3994) stock is a Buy with a Yen6000.00 price target.

More about Money Forward

Money Forward, Inc. operates in the financial technology industry, offering services such as digital banking and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance financial services and streamline banking operations.

Average Trading Volume: 474,976

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen276.1B



