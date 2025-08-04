Mondi plc Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Mondi plc ( (GB:MNDI) ) is now available.

Mondi plc has announced a change in the voting rights held by Coronation Fund Managers, which now holds 8.51% of the voting rights in the company. This increase from the previous 7.01% signifies a notable shift in shareholder influence, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MNDI) stock is a Buy with a £20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mondi plc stock, see the GB:MNDI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MNDI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNDI is a Neutral.

Mondi plc’s overall stock score is driven by mixed financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The financial health shows areas of concern, especially in cash flow and declining profit margins. Technical analysis confirms a negative trend. However, the company is showing strategic growth through acquisitions and maintains an attractive dividend yield, which offers some support to the stock’s outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MNDI stock, click here.

More about Mondi plc

Mondi plc is a UK-based company operating in the packaging and paper industry. It is known for its production of sustainable packaging and paper products, serving a global market with a focus on environmentally friendly solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,084,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.57B

Find detailed analytics on MNDI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

