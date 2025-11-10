Monday.com Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results with 26% Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Monday.com ( (MNDY) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, Monday.com announced its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a 26% year-over-year revenue increase to $316.9 million. The company highlighted its strategic focus on moving upmarket and expanding its product suite, which has led to a significant increase in demand from larger customers. The launch of new products, including Monday campaigns, has contributed to more than 10% of the total annual recurring revenue. The company also reported its highest ever non-GAAP operating profit, emphasizing its commitment to efficient and profitable growth. The number of paid customers with significant annual recurring revenue has increased substantially, indicating strong market positioning and customer retention.

Spark’s Take on MNDY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MNDY is a Outperform.

Monday.com demonstrates strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driven by robust revenue growth and strategic advancements in AI and enterprise segments. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators point to possible resistance in the longer term. The company’s ability to navigate challenges, such as Google’s algorithm changes, will be crucial for sustaining growth.

More about Monday.com

Monday.com Ltd. operates in the software industry, providing a work operating system that enables organizations to build custom workflow apps. The company focuses on expanding its product suite and serving larger customers, particularly in the CRM and project management sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,410,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.63B

