Monadelphous Group Limited Announces Change in Substantial Holdings

An update from Monadelphous Group Limited ( (AU:MND) ) is now available.

Monadelphous Group Limited has announced a change in substantial holdings, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries ceasing to be substantial holders as of July 18, 2025. This change in holdings may impact the company’s shareholder structure and could influence future voting outcomes, reflecting a potential shift in the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 220,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.85B

