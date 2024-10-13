Monadelphous Group Confirms Corporate Governance Compliance

Monadelphous Group Limited (AU:MND) has released an update.

Monadelphous Group Limited has provided its latest corporate governance statement, which is available on their website, confirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. The statement, approved by the board and dated October 14, 2024, details the company’s governance practices and is accompanied by an annexure guiding stakeholders to specific disclosures.

