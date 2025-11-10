Momentum Financial Holdings Secures Unanimous Approval for Strategic Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited ( (HK:1152) ) has issued an announcement.

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were successfully passed at their Special General Meeting held on November 10, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of Settlement Agreements, a Specific Mandate, and a Whitewash Waiver, with unanimous support from shareholders, indicating strong backing for the company’s strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1152) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Momentum Financial Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1152 Stock Forecast page.

More about Momentum Financial Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,803,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$329M

For detailed information about 1152 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

