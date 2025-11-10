Momentum Financial Holdings Secures Unanimous Approval for Key Resolutions at SGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Momentum Financial Holdings Limited ( (HK:1152) ).

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Special General Meeting on November 10, 2025, were passed unanimously. The resolutions included the approval for the company to repurchase its own shares, granting a general mandate to issue additional shares, and amendments to the company’s bye-laws. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder support and may enhance the company’s operational flexibility and governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1152) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Momentum Financial Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1152 Stock Forecast page.

More about Momentum Financial Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,803,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$329M

See more insights into 1152 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

