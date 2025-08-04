Momentum Financial Announces Debt Restructuring with Convertible Bonds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Momentum Financial Holdings Limited ( (HK:1152) ).

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited has announced a proposed debt restructuring involving the issuance of convertible bonds. This restructuring is aimed at capitalizing the outstanding debt owed to creditors, with the creditors agreeing to subscribe to these bonds. The move could significantly alter the company’s shareholding structure, potentially increasing the creditors’ voting rights to over 71% upon full conversion of the bonds. The company is also seeking a Whitewash Waiver to avoid a mandatory cash offer for all issued shares not owned by the creditors. The success of this restructuring is contingent on shareholder approval and the granting of the waiver.

More about Momentum Financial Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$71.69M

For detailed information about 1152 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue