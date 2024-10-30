Molten Ventures Sees Strong Realisations Amid Currency Challenges

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures reports a stable portfolio performance despite facing currency challenges, with a half-year NAV per share of approximately 644p. The venture capital firm saw significant realisations, generating £76 million in cash proceeds, and aims to capitalize on market opportunities with a strengthened balance sheet. Furthermore, Molten Ventures re-entered the FTSE 250, and Ben Wilkinson was named the new CEO.

For further insights into GB:GROW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.