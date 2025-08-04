Molten Ventures Extends Share Repurchase Program by £10 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Molten Ventures ( (GB:GROW) ) just unveiled an update.

Molten Ventures has announced an extension of its share repurchase program, committing an additional £10 million following the completion of a £15 million program. This move aims to narrow the share price discount to the net asset value and will be financed through existing cash resources. The program will be conducted by Goodbody Stockbrokers and will operate under the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU. The repurchase will continue until the maximum purchase amount is reached or the general authority expires at the 2025 AGM.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GROW) stock is a Hold with a £4.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Molten Ventures stock, see the GB:GROW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GROW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GROW is a Neutral.

Molten Ventures faces significant challenges in profitability and cash flow, reflected in its overall stock score. While the technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, the negative valuation metrics weigh heavily against the stock. Positive corporate actions like share buybacks offer some support but are insufficient to outweigh the financial and valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GROW stock, click here.

More about Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, focusing on high-growth digital technology businesses. The company invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to fast-growing tech companies without long-term investment commitments. Since its IPO in June 2016, the firm has deployed over £1 billion into tech companies and realized £660 million by March 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 625,292

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £635.5M

For a thorough assessment of GROW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue