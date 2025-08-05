Molson Coors Adjusts 2025 Guidance Amid Economic Pressures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Molson Coors Canada ( ($TSE:TPX.B) ).

Molson Coors Beverage Company reported a decrease in net sales and income for the second quarter of 2025, attributing the decline to macroeconomic pressures, softer U.S. market performance, and the impact of aluminum pricing. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on its long-term growth objectives and has adjusted its full-year guidance to reflect anticipated ongoing economic impacts. The company continues to invest in its brands and business to support long-term profitable growth, maintaining most of its share gains over the past three years.

More about Molson Coors Canada

Molson Coors Beverage Company operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on brewing and selling beer. The company is known for its core brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Banquet, and it is committed to premiumization plans across various regions including EMEA & APAC, Canada, and the U.S.

Average Trading Volume: 852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$13.49B

