Moleculin Biotech Secures European Patent for Annamycin

The latest update is out from Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ).

On July 30, 2025, Moleculin Biotech announced it received a Notice of Intent to Grant for a European patent application related to its drug candidate Annamycin. This patent is expected to solidify the company’s exclusivity in the European Union for Annamycin, which is being developed as a non-cardiotoxic anthracycline for treating AML and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases. The patent, once granted, will cover methods of making a preliposomal Annamycin lyophilizate with improved stability and high purity, potentially extending until 2040. This development enhances Moleculin’s market position in Europe and validates Annamycin’s potential as a transformative therapeutic candidate.

Spark’s Take on MBRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBRX is a Neutral.

Moleculin Biotech’s stock score reflects a high-risk financial position with no revenue and growing losses typical of early-stage biotech firms. Positive developments in clinical trials and a solid financial runway provide potential upside, but significant risks remain due to financial instability, high trial costs, and future funding needs. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to the absence of earnings.

More about Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic candidates for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The company’s lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance and cardiotoxicity, currently in development for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases.

Average Trading Volume: 5,244,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.62M

