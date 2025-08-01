Moleculin Biotech Releases Corporate Presentation Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 1, 2025, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. utilized a corporate presentation for its website, which was also included as Exhibit 99.1 in a Current Report on Form 8-K. The information provided in this report is intended for informational purposes and is not to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBRX) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moleculin Biotech stock, see the MBRX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBRX is a Neutral.

Moleculin Biotech’s stock score reflects a high-risk financial position with no revenue and growing losses typical of early-stage biotech firms. Positive developments in clinical trials and a solid financial runway provide potential upside, but significant risks remain due to financial instability, high trial costs, and future funding needs. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to the absence of earnings.

Average Trading Volume: 5,285,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.97M

