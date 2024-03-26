Molecular Partners Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Molecular Partners Ag (MOLN) has released an update.

Molecular Partners AG, a biotech firm focusing on novel DARPin therapeutics, has announced its Annual General Meeting for April 17, 2024, in Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland. The company highlighted its commitment to addressing complex medical challenges and detailed a financial calendar with key dates for 2024. Additionally, they provided insight into ongoing and future clinical developments in oncology, along with the potential benefits of their proprietary programs.

