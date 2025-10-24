Moho Resources Ltd. Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Moho Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MOH) ) is now available.

Moho Resources Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of a director, and the ratification of prior share issues to various parties. These resolutions are significant as they involve strategic decisions about the company’s governance and capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

Average Trading Volume: 8,559,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.96M

