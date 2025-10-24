Moho Resources Ltd Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moho Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MOH) ) has issued an announcement.

Moho Resources Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 26 November 2025 in West Perth, Australia. The company will not be dispatching physical copies of the AGM notice, instead making it available online on their website and ASX market announcements platform. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or via proxy, with all resolutions to be decided by a poll. This move towards digital communication reflects an industry trend of increasing reliance on electronic means for shareholder engagement and could streamline the voting process, potentially enhancing participation and efficiency.

More about Moho Resources Ltd.

Moho Resources Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: MOH) that operates in the resources sector. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing on identifying and advancing projects with significant potential.

Average Trading Volume: 8,559,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.96M

