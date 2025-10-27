Moho Resources Expands Bush Chook Gold Project with Aggressive Exploration Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Moho Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MOH) ).

Moho Resources Ltd has expanded its Bush Chook Gold Project in Western Australia’s Mosquito Creek Basin to 386 square kilometers, securing 26 prospecting licenses and planning an aggressive exploration campaign supported by a $2 million placement. The project, which is 100% owned by Moho, aims to rapidly advance high-grade vein and soil targets through mapping, soil sampling, and rock chips to facilitate initial drilling, potentially enhancing Moho’s position in the historic gold province.

More about Moho Resources Ltd.

Moho Resources Ltd is an Australian natural resources company focused on advancing early-stage gold and other metals projects in Western Australia through exploration towards development.

Average Trading Volume: 8,559,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.34M

Learn more about MOH stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

