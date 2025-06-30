MOG Digitech Holdings Announces Board and Committee Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MOG Holdings Limited ( (HK:1942) ) has shared an announcement.

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its board committees. This announcement highlights the leadership structure of the company, which includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, and outlines the members of the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, indicating a strategic approach to governance and oversight.

More about MOG Holdings Limited

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the digital technology sector. The company focuses on providing innovative digital solutions and services, positioning itself as a key player in the tech industry.

Average Trading Volume: 11,393,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$754.7M

See more data about 1942 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

