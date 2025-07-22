MOG Digitech Completes Share Placement to Boost Fintech Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from MOG Holdings Limited ( (HK:1942) ).

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited has successfully completed the placement of 228,710,000 new shares, representing approximately 16.67% of its enlarged share capital, at a price of HK$0.475 per share. The net proceeds of approximately HK$107.45 million will primarily be used for development and investment in insurance and financial technology, with a smaller portion allocated for general corporate purposes, enhancing the company’s strategic positioning in its market.

More about MOG Holdings Limited

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the insurance and financial technology sector. The company focuses on developing and investing in technology-driven solutions within these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 12,553,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$663.3M

