MOG Digitech Announces Share Placement to Raise HK$120.87 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MOG Holdings Limited ( (HK:1942) ) just unveiled an update.

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited has announced a placing agreement to issue up to 228,710,000 new shares at HK$0.5285 per share, potentially raising approximately HK$120.87 million in gross proceeds. This move represents a significant expansion of the company’s share capital by 20% and involves a connected transaction with Waton Securities International Limited, a substantial shareholder of a subsidiary, which is exempt from independent shareholder approval under the Listing Rules.

More about MOG Holdings Limited

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the technology sector. The company is involved in digital technology services and is publicly listed with a focus on expanding its market presence through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 11,393,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$754.7M

Find detailed analytics on 1942 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue