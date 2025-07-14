Modus Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Study of Sevuparin

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Karolinska Development AB ( (SE:KDEV) ) has provided an update.

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company, Modus Therapeutics, has completed patient enrollment for part 1 of its phase 2a study with sevuparin, targeting chronic kidney disease with anemia. This milestone positions Modus Therapeutics well for the next phase, which will evaluate the therapeutic potential of sevuparin, marking a critical point for the program and potentially enhancing Karolinska Development’s market position.

More about Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is a Nordic life sciences investment company focused on identifying and investing in breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region. The company aims to develop these innovations into commercial products that improve patients’ lives and provide attractive returns to shareholders. With a portfolio of eleven companies, Karolinska Development targets innovative treatments for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 265,883

Current Market Cap: SEK257.7M

