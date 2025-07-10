ModivCare Regains Nasdaq Compliance for Market Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 10, 2025, Modivcare Inc. announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) regarding the market value of publicly held shares, ensuring continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. This compliance was confirmed on July 7, 2025, after the company’s market value exceeded $15 million for 20 consecutive business days, reflecting positively on its stock performance and enterprise value efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (MODV) stock is a Buy with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ModivCare stock, see the MODV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MODV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MODV is a Neutral.

ModivCare’s overall score is driven by significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and liquidity issues. While technical indicators suggest some positive momentum, the underlying financial instability and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score. Recent strategic initiatives and digital transformation efforts provide a glimmer of hope for future improvement.

More about ModivCare

Modivcare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that offers a suite of integrated supportive care solutions aimed at improving health outcomes. The company addresses the social determinants of health by connecting members to essential care services, helping health plans manage risks, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Modivcare provides non-emergency medical transportation, personal care services, and in-home monitoring solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,066,976

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $55.41M

