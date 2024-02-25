Moderna Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Moderna (MRNA) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

Moderna faces significant risks due to climate change, with potential disruptions from severe weather events, such as storms and flooding, threatening its operations and supply chains. Transitioning to a low-carbon economy also presents challenges, including stringent regulatory changes and shifting market demands that could escalate costs for compliance, raw materials, and energy. Furthermore, societal impacts of climate change, like health threats and demographic shifts, could indirectly affect Moderna’s business operations and fiscal health, compounding the direct risks of regulatory burdens and supply chain disruptions.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on MRNA stock based on 7 Buys, 1 Sell and 6 Holds.

