Model N Stockholders Approve Leadership and Audits

Model N (MODN) has released an update.

Model N, Inc. recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders through a live webcast, where key decisions were made regarding company leadership and financial oversight. Stockholders voted to elect three Class II directors for a three-year term, ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year, and participated in an advisory vote on executive compensation. The results reflect strong support for the proposed items, with significant majorities in favor of the director nominees and the auditor ratification, as well as approval of executive pay.

