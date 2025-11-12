Modec Reports Strong Financial Growth and Upward Earnings Forecast for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Modec ( (JP:6269) ) just unveiled an update.

Modec, Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with revenue rising by 11.9% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 43.6% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an upward revision in its earnings forecast for the full year 2025, indicating strong growth expectations and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6269) stock is a Buy with a Yen11200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Modec stock, see the JP:6269 Stock Forecast page.

More about Modec

Modec, Inc. operates in the offshore oil and gas industry, specializing in the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of floating production systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing services and solutions for offshore oil and gas production.

Average Trading Volume: 951,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen681.5B

