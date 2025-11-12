Modec Announces Upward Revisions to 2025 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Modec ( (JP:6269) ) just unveiled an update.

Modec, Inc. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2025, citing steady progress in EPCI projects and improved operating performance of existing vessels. The company anticipates an 18.9% increase in revenue and a 29.6% rise in profit attributable to owners, leading to a higher year-end dividend forecast, which will be submitted for approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6269) stock is a Buy with a Yen11200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Modec stock, see the JP:6269 Stock Forecast page.

More about Modec

Modec, Inc. operates in the energy sector, specializing in engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) projects, as well as the operation of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. The company focuses on providing solutions to the offshore oil and gas industry.

Average Trading Volume: 951,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen681.5B

See more data about 6269 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue