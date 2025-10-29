Mobilicom Ltd. Expands ATM Sales Agreement to Boost Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mobilicom Ltd. ADR ( (MOB) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, Mobilicom Ltd. announced an amendment to its At-The-Market Sales Agreement with ThinkEquity LLC, increasing the maximum aggregate offering price of its securities to $37 million. This amendment allows the company to offer and sell ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares (ADSs) through ThinkEquity, enhancing its capital-raising capabilities and potentially strengthening its market position in the technology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (MOB) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mobilicom Ltd. ADR stock, see the MOB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MOB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MOB is a Neutral.

Mobilicom Ltd. ADR’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows revenue growth but significant profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, with some indicators suggesting potential short-term weakness. Valuation is negatively impacted by the lack of profitability and absence of dividends. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Mobilicom Ltd. ADR

Mobilicom Ltd. is an Australian public company operating in the technology sector, specializing in providing end-to-end cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. The company focuses on offering secure wireless communications and data solutions to various industries, including defense, security, and commercial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 525,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $38.69M

