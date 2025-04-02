Mobilezone Holding AG Approves Dividend and Board Changes at General Meeting

The latest announcement is out from mobilezone holding AG ( (CH:MOZN) ).

At the recent general meeting, mobilezone holding ag’s shareholders approved all proposals, including a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share and the re-election of several board members. The meeting also saw the election of Andreas Wyss to the Board of Directors and the reappointment of BDO AG as auditor. Gabriela Theus stepped down after seven years of service, and Lea Sonderegger was confirmed as Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. These decisions reflect the company’s stable governance and commitment to shareholder value.

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is a leading independent telecom specialist in Switzerland and Germany, with sales of CHF 1.0 billion and an operating profit of CHF 52.7 million in 2024. The company offers a comprehensive range of mobile phones, tariff plans, digital TV, and internet services, providing independent advice and repair services to both private and business customers. Mobilezone operates over 125 shops in Switzerland and employs nearly 1,000 people across various locations.

