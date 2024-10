Mobile Streams (GB:MOS) has released an update.

Mobile Streams plc has appointed Stefano Loreti as a Non-Executive Director. With extensive investment experience and a significant stake in the company, Loreti’s addition is expected to bolster the company’s growth trajectory. His background in asset management and startup investments positions him as a valuable asset for Mobile Streams.

