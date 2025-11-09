Mobikwik to Engage with Investors at Anand Rathi Conference

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from One Mobikwik Systems Limited ( (IN:MOBIKWIK) ).

One Mobikwik Systems Limited announced its participation in the Anand Rathi Annual Flagship Conference, scheduled from November 12 to 14, 2025, at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The event will include one-to-one and group meetings with analysts and institutional investors, focusing on publicly available information. This engagement reflects Mobikwik’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence and investor relations, although no unpublished price-sensitive information will be shared.

One Mobikwik Systems Limited operates in the digital payments industry, providing mobile wallet services and payment gateway solutions. The company focuses on facilitating seamless financial transactions for consumers and businesses in India.

Average Trading Volume: 690,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 19.59B INR

