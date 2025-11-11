Moberg Pharma Expands European Market Reach with New License Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Moberg Pharma AB ( (SE:MOB) ) has provided an update.

Moberg Pharma AB has announced a significant expansion into the European market through an exclusive license agreement with Karo Healthcare for the distribution of MOB-015/Terclara® under the Lamisil® brand. This strategic move is expected to enhance Moberg Pharma’s market position in Europe, following its success in the Nordic region. The company reported a net revenue increase for the nine-month period ending September 2025, although it continues to operate at a loss. Notably, Moberg Pharma achieved a strong market share in Sweden and Norway during the third quarter, and the launch of Terclara® in Norway has been nominated for ‘Launch of the Year’ by major pharmacy chains.

More about Moberg Pharma AB

Moberg Pharma AB is a pharmaceutical company that operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on developing and commercializing medical products. The company is known for its antifungal treatments, including the product Terclara, and aims to establish a strong presence in the European market.

Average Trading Volume: 161,565

Current Market Cap: SEK503.3M

