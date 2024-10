Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

MOAB Minerals Limited has applied to have a new batch of securities quoted on the ASX, with 15,000,009 ordinary shares to be listed following their issue on September 21, 2024. This move is set to potentially attract investors looking to diversify their portfolios with new opportunities in the mineral sector.

