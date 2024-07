Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

MOAB Minerals Limited announces a new placement of 25 million performance rights with the proposed issue date set for July 5, 2024. This move is detailed in their latest Appendix 3B filing to the ASX, indicating an expansion of the company’s securities.

For further insights into AU:MOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.