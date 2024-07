Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

MOAB Minerals Limited has announced a new securities issue, with a proposed offering of 1,000 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX code MOM. The offering is scheduled for placement or another type of issue on July 11, 2024. This move could potentially attract investor interest as it indicates the company’s plans for capital raising or expansion.

