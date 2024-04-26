Moab Minerals Expands Uranium Ventures and Schedules Meeting

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited is actively involved in the exploration and development of uranium and vanadium resources, particularly with its REX project in Colorado’s Uravan Mineral Belt, while also expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of Linx Resources in Tanzania and an interest in CAA Mining for lithium and gold projects in Ghana. The company, which additionally holds projects in Nevada and Western Australia, has announced a General Meeting scheduled for 28 May 2024 in Perth, WA.

