MMG Limited has reported a robust third quarter for 2024, showing significant increases across several mineral outputs. Copper production reached 101,695 tonnes, a 24% rise year-on-year, with notable gains at the Las Bambas and Khoemacau mines. Zinc and lead outputs, however, experienced a decline, highlighting a mixed performance in metal production.

