MMG Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MMG ( (HK:1208) ) has provided an announcement.

MMG Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 12, 2025, to approve and publish its interim results for the first half of the year. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1208) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MMG stock, see the HK:1208 Stock Forecast page.

More about MMG

MMG Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the resources sector. It focuses on mining and production, with a market presence that includes various subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 68,035,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45.41B

See more data about 1208 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue