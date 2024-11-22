mm2 Asia Holds EGM, Emphasizes Governance and Transparency

mm2 Asia Ltd. (SG:1B0) has released an update.

mm2 Asia Ltd. successfully conducted its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 24, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were voted on via poll. The company ensured compliance with the Singapore Exchange’s regulations by appointing both a Polling Agent and Independent Scrutineers to verify the voting process. This meticulous approach underscores mm2 Asia’s commitment to corporate governance and transparency, potentially bolstering investor confidence.

