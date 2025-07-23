MLG Oz Secures $15 Million Crushing and Screening Contract with New Murchison Gold

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ora Gold ( (AU:NMG) ) has issued an update.

MLG Oz Limited has secured a 30-month contract with New Murchison Gold Limited to provide crushing and screening services for the Crown Prince project, a high-grade gold deposit in Western Australia. This contract, valued at up to $15 million, is expected to generate approximately $500,000 per month in revenue for MLG and marks the company’s continued expansion in the gold and iron ore mining sectors.

More about Ora Gold

MLG Oz Limited is a Kalgoorlie-based integrated mining services and resource asset management company. It provides tailored solutions to mining operations, focusing on supporting ore processing facilities across gold, iron ore, and other base metals in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Civil & Construction, Crushing & Screening, Bulk Haulage & Site Services, and the supply of Open Pit Mining & Construction Materials.

YTD Price Performance: 54.55%

Average Trading Volume: 15,441,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$175.5M

