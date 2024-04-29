MLG Oz Limited’s Promising Growth Outlook

MLG Oz Ltd (AU:MLG) has released an update.

MLG Oz Limited is experiencing a strong upward trajectory in its performance, as suggested by its recent East Coast Roadshow presentation. While the company forecasts potential growth and improved financial metrics, it emphasizes that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and variables beyond their control. Investors are reminded that these projections are not guaranteed and actual results may differ.

